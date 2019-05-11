Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 390.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $312,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,322 shares of company stock worth $25,903,991. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

