Casa Systems (CASA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.71

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 9965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a market cap of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 51.33%. The business’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 117,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

