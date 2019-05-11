Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $64,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,875,000 after acquiring an additional 522,994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $73,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $56.75 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

