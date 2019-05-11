Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Pool Co. (POOL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 0.9% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $121,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,314,000 after acquiring an additional 76,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pool by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $184.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $186.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

In other Pool news, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 27,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,216.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $8,089,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,041 shares in the company, valued at $11,081,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,731 shares of company stock worth $47,431,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.20.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

