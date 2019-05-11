Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $95.50 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.7% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $95,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $5,506,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,784.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $977,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $26,836,405. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

