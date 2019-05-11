Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 191.49% and a negative net margin of 909.76%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAPR opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

