Capital Senior Living (CSU) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.30.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

CSU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. 110,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,334. Capital Senior Living has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Senior Living will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross B. Levin bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $26,211.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,607.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Herman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,558.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $125,806 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 301.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Featured Article: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.