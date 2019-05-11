CanWel Building Materials Group (CWX) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.80 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:CWX traded down C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$4.57. The company had a trading volume of 334,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,517. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$4.19 and a 52-week high of C$7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $370.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.72.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$264.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.64 million. Research analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.449999995408163 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.08%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

