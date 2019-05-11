Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $196.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $178.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 258,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,159,016.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354,556 shares of company stock worth $34,937,460. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 417,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,420,000 after acquiring an additional 79,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 80.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 182,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.