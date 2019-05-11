Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 19,784.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,397,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock worth $6,739,196. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $157.21 and a fifty-two week high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-grows-stake-in-cme-group-inc-cme.html.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.