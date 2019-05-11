Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Receives $40.81 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,906. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2794 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.02%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

