Camping World (CWH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 2,814,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.70. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $982.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.80 million. Camping World had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 413,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $5,556,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 99,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 599,094 shares of company stock worth $7,962,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 827,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.2% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,945,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,880,000 after purchasing an additional 86,554 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 19.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

