Cable One (CABO) versus Liberty Latin America (LILA) Head to Head Review

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cable One pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Liberty Latin America does not pay a dividend. Cable One pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Cable One and Liberty Latin America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.07 billion 5.80 $164.76 million $28.77 37.90 Liberty Latin America $3.71 billion 0.93 -$360.15 million ($1.99) -9.62

Cable One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Latin America. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cable One has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 15.36% 22.44% 7.31% Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cable One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cable One and Liberty Latin America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 3 2 0 2.17 Liberty Latin America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cable One currently has a consensus price target of $1,075.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Liberty Latin America has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Cable One.

Summary

Cable One beats Liberty Latin America on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers that include small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers; and digital advertising products, including Website construction, targeted display, and short- and long-form video production. As of February 27, 2019, it served approximately 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 Western, Midwestern, and Southern United States. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, Cabletica, BTC, Flow, and Móvil. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

