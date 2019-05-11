Cable One (CABO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $278.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.08 EPS.

Cable One stock traded down $9.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,090.44. 70,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a 12 month low of $640.40 and a 12 month high of $1,108.18.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total transaction of $6,390,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,850,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $949.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 target price (up previously from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,098.50.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

