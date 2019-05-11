Brokers Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 960,820.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 278,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $9,528,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 83,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 515,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

