Brokers Set Expectations for Haemonetics Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

NYSE:HAE opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,411,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 709,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,335,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $20,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $285,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 8,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $709,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,501 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

