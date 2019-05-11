Brokerages Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Target Price at $34.06

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.06.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

TSE SRU.UN traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$28.56 and a 52-week high of C$33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

