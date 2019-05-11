Brokerages Set Pagerduty Inc (PD) PT at $5.00

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

PD traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,949. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 342,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $7,633,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

