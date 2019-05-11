Brokerages Set MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $22.37. 693,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. MSG Networks has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 26.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

