Brokerages Set Cambrex Co. (CBM) Target Price at $46.75

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

CBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Cambrex news, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $254,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,469,000 after purchasing an additional 153,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,282,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 153,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambrex by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,487,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,406 shares in the last quarter.

CBM stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Cambrex’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cambrex will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

