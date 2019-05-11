Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) to Post $2.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,871. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

