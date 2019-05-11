Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $147.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.10 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $140.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $590.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.23 million to $599.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $615.93 million, with estimates ranging from $605.18 million to $625.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $25,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,764,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,877,000 after purchasing an additional 574,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,709,000 after acquiring an additional 416,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,410,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

