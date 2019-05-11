Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $111.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,220. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

