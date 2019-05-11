Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $682,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

