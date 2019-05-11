BRF (BRFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BRF in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Santander upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BRF had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts predict that BRF will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRF by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

