BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

BNTGY opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

