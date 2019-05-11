BOX Token Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and $1.79 million worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016719 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 413.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,450,427 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

