Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $5,845.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00309180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00854005 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00144504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001009 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,830,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

