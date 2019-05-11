Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $151,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 99,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 817,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $1,350,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,872.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,918 shares of company stock worth $6,943,177 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prologis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

