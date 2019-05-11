Boralex (BLX) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.07.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE BLX opened at C$18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.42. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$15.96 and a twelve month high of C$23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.13.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.469999997689787 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.