BMO Capital Markets Increases Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Price Target to $28.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

