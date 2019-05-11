Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Receives Buy Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We are raising our price target to be in line with forward NAV because we think that BRG will be able to deliver outsized value creation over the next 12 months as it drives property NOI ~14% higher by continuing to execute on its strategic initiatives.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

BRG stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.15 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

