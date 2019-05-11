Bitcoin SV Price Hits $57.99 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $57.99 or 0.00855314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HitBTC, SouthXchange and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $146.30 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00301435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000365 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00140887 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001033 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,774,423 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinbit, Trade Satoshi, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bitkub, OTCBTC, Bibox, BigONE, IDAX, Bitrue, Coinsuper, Koinex, Upbit, Bitfinex, Hotbit, Binance, Bithumb, Kraken, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, FCoin, DragonEX, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Huobi, WazirX, Korbit, OKEx, CoinZest, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Gate.io, CoinBene, MBAex, Indodax, CoinEx, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

