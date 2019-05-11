Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0876 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $42,207.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00899746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00308308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00170556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021878 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

