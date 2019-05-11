BIOLASE (BIOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 103.91% and a negative net margin of 46.05%.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in BIOLASE by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 144,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in BIOLASE by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 370,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,903 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 76,903 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

