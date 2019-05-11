BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Banking System (COLB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.76. 279,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,843. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,764,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,877,000 after purchasing an additional 574,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,709,000 after buying an additional 416,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,410,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,191,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

