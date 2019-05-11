BidaskClub Downgrades Fox Factory (FOXF) to Buy

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.95. 183,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,245. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $11,324,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,395 shares of company stock worth $14,007,901 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

