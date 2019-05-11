BidaskClub Downgrades Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akamai Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $86.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,185,826. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

