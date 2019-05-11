Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Xing (O1BC) a €300.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on Xing (ETR:O1BC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on O1BC. Deutsche Bank set a €329.00 ($382.56) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of Xing and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €311.67 ($362.40).

Shares of ETR:O1BC traded down €20.50 ($23.84) during trading on Friday, reaching €343.50 ($399.42). 10,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Xing has a 52-week low of €223.00 ($259.30) and a 52-week high of €335.00 ($389.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34.

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

