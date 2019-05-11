Beigene (BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. Beigene has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.89.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $741,516.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $734,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,476 shares of company stock worth $11,038,087 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

