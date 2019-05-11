Begbies Traynor Group (BEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Tuesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.23 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.00%.

In related news, insider Anthony Spencer bought 554,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £349,576.92 ($456,784.16).

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

