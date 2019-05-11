Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $141,889.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000070 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,051,062,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

