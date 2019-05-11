Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.41.

BECN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 694,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,392. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 5,609,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $186,861,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,887,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 245,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

