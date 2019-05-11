Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,377 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Continental stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

