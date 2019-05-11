Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $114,445,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,842,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,740,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 9,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $685,452.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,944.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD opened at $73.81 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

