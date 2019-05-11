Bayhorse Silver (BHS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 82125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $6.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

