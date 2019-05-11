Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.65 ($92.62).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €68.87 ($80.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €67.73 ($78.76) and a one year high of €93.87 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

