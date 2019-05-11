Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $94,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,662,000.

KOD stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

