Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $94,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Separately, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,662,000.
KOD stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.10.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD).
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.