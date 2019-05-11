Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $47,000 in Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the third quarter worth $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atomera by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Atomera stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.95. Atomera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atomera Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

