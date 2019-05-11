Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,833,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $196.85 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

